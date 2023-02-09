 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GTL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore, down 7.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.89 crore in December 2022 down 7.67% from Rs. 49.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 100.1% from Rs. 457.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 14.76 crore in December 2021.

GTL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.89 46.32 49.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.89 46.32 49.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.54 4.62 8.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.76 20.29 16.34
Depreciation 1.01 1.00 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.24 43.56 11.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.34 -23.15 12.34
Other Income 0.73 3.02 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.08 -20.13 13.66
Interest 6.52 6.45 5.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -26.59 7.89
Exceptional Items -- -- 449.65
P/L Before Tax -0.44 -26.59 457.55
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -26.59 457.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -26.59 457.55
Equity Share Capital 157.30 157.30 157.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -1.69 29.09
Diluted EPS -0.03 -1.69 29.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -1.69 29.09
Diluted EPS -0.03 -1.69 29.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited