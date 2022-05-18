 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTL Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.22 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.22 crore in March 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 371.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 853.48 crore in March 2022 down 25% from Rs. 682.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.85 crore in March 2022 up 948.87% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2021.

GTL Infra shares closed at 1.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 80.00% over the last 12 months.

GTL Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.22 371.10 371.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 366.22 371.10 371.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.95 14.72 18.08
Depreciation 126.70 124.61 129.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -7.98 -- -7.23
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 239.54 244.25 392.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.99 -12.48 -162.05
Other Income 6.14 2.34 17.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.85 -10.14 -144.57
Interest 187.17 186.91 169.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -190.02 -197.05 -313.91
Exceptional Items -663.46 -- -368.88
P/L Before Tax -853.48 -197.05 -682.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -853.48 -197.05 -682.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -853.48 -197.05 -682.79
Equity Share Capital 12,623.33 12,621.19 12,496.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -0.15 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.66 -0.15 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -0.15 -0.54
Diluted EPS -0.66 -0.15 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

