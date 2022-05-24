 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GSS Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in March 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 82.88% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 85% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 216.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 125.65% returns over the last 6 months and 222.99% over the last 12 months.

GSS Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.19 6.24 4.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.19 6.24 4.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.78 1.89 2.05
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.42 2.48 3.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.05 1.82 -1.24
Other Income 0.16 0.20 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.89 2.02 -1.05
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.90 2.00 -1.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.90 2.00 -1.10
Tax -- 0.09 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.90 1.91 -1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.90 1.91 -1.04
Equity Share Capital 16.94 16.94 16.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 1.13 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.96 1.13 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 1.13 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.96 1.13 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
