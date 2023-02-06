Grovy India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 41.55% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.