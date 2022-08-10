 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grauer and Weil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.84 crore, up 47.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.84 crore in June 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 133.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2022 up 48.73% from Rs. 19.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.85 crore in June 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 63.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.

Grauer and Weil (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.84 260.45 133.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.84 260.45 133.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.23 155.48 77.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 1.50 0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.23 8.35 -18.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.09 21.85 17.35
Depreciation 4.97 4.98 4.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.53 49.09 28.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.80 19.20 23.73
Other Income 4.08 4.63 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.88 23.83 26.71
Interest 0.44 1.65 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.44 22.18 26.39
Exceptional Items -- 2.60 --
P/L Before Tax 38.44 24.78 26.39
Tax 9.72 6.54 7.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.72 18.24 19.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.72 18.24 19.31
Equity Share Capital 22.67 22.67 22.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 0.80 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.27 0.80 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 0.80 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.27 0.80 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
