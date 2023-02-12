Grauer and Weil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 22.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.79% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.