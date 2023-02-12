 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Grauer and Weil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 203.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 22.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.79% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

Grauer and Weil (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.51 204.63 203.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.51 204.63 203.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.33 114.63 121.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.39 -0.03 1.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.04 -5.55 -7.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.50 23.10 21.15
Depreciation 5.10 5.04 5.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.48 33.92 32.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.75 33.52 29.19
Other Income 5.51 4.26 2.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.26 37.78 32.18
Interest 0.69 -0.02 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.57 37.80 31.95
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.84
P/L Before Tax 46.57 37.80 31.11
Tax 12.07 9.85 8.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.50 27.95 22.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.50 27.95 22.72
Equity Share Capital 22.67 22.67 22.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.23 1.00
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.23 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.23 1.00
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.23 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited