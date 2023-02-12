 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gratex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 55.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gratex Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 55.53% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 939.53% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Gratex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021. Gratex Ind shares closed at 15.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 34.76% over the last 12 months.
Gratex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.301.030.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.301.030.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.570.450.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.020.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.320.270.27
Depreciation0.030.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.230.220.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.080.01
Other Income--0.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.080.01
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.080.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.060.080.00
Tax0.010.02--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.050.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.050.00
Equity Share Capital3.033.033.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.180.01
Diluted EPS0.150.180.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.180.01
Diluted EPS0.150.180.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gratex Ind #Gratex Industries #paper #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am