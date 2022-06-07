 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gradiente Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.81% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gradiente Infotainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.81% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 216.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 136.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Gradiente Info shares closed at 1.10 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)

Gradiente Infotainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 --
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 --
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.05
Depreciation 0.15 0.00
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.10
Other Income -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.10
Interest -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.10
Tax -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.10
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.22 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 22.52 22.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

