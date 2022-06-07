Gradiente Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.81% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 216.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 136.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Gradiente Info shares closed at 1.10 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)