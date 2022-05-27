 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 667.21% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 520% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 59.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 444.09% over the last 12 months.

Goldstone Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.36 15.09 12.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.36 15.09 12.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 10.80 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.34 3.39 3.35
Depreciation 0.11 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.01 1.17 9.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -0.36 -0.18
Other Income 0.36 0.35 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 -0.01 0.06
Interest 0.06 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.80 -0.04 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.80 -0.04 0.01
Tax -0.34 0.02 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.07 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.07 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 34.58 34.58 18.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.02 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.02 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

