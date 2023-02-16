 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goldstone Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 1596.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 2000% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021. Goldstone Tech shares closed at 58.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.23% over the last 12 months.
Goldstone Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.8421.0115.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.8421.0115.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----10.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.355.773.39
Depreciation0.120.110.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.1413.241.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.231.89-0.36
Other Income0.330.230.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.562.12-0.01
Interest0.040.060.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.512.06-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.512.06-0.04
Tax0.520.530.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.991.54-0.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.991.54-0.07
Equity Share Capital34.5834.5834.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.44-0.02
Diluted EPS0.290.44-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.44-0.02
Diluted EPS0.290.44-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Goldstone Tech #Goldstone Technologies #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm