Goldstone Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.84 21.01 15.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.84 21.01 15.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 10.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.35 5.77 3.39 Depreciation 0.12 0.11 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.14 13.24 1.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.23 1.89 -0.36 Other Income 0.33 0.23 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.56 2.12 -0.01 Interest 0.04 0.06 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.51 2.06 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.51 2.06 -0.04 Tax 0.52 0.53 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.99 1.54 -0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.99 1.54 -0.07 Equity Share Capital 34.58 34.58 34.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 0.44 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.29 0.44 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 0.44 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.29 0.44 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited