Goldstone Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 20.84 crore in December 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 15.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 1596.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 2000% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.
|Goldstone Tech shares closed at 58.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.23% over the last 12 months.
|Goldstone Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.84
|21.01
|15.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.84
|21.01
|15.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|10.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|5.77
|3.39
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.14
|13.24
|1.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|1.89
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.23
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|2.12
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.51
|2.06
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|2.06
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.52
|0.53
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.99
|1.54
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.99
|1.54
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|34.58
|34.58
|34.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.44
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.44
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.44
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.44
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited