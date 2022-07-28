Golden Crest Ed Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 96.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 96.88% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 848.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Golden Crest Ed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Golden Crest Ed shares closed at 52.00 on July 20, 2022 (BSE)