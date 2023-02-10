 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokul Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,548.76 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,548.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 2,609.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.19 crore in December 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 48.23 crore in December 2021.

Gokul Agro Resources
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,548.76 2,522.25 2,609.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,548.76 2,522.25 2,609.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,123.96 2,441.13 2,340.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 143.54 30.14 51.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 140.80 -85.66 113.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.10 8.33 8.72
Depreciation 7.10 7.22 7.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.03 73.10 50.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.24 47.99 37.69
Other Income 3.64 3.17 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.88 51.16 41.09
Interest 23.80 20.80 12.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.08 30.36 28.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.08 30.36 28.86
Tax 9.89 7.95 5.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.19 22.40 23.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.19 22.40 23.03
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.61 28.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 1.57 1.61
Diluted EPS 2.04 1.57 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 1.57 1.61
Diluted EPS 2.04 1.57 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited