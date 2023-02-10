Gokul Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,548.76 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,548.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 2,609.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.19 crore in December 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 48.23 crore in December 2021.