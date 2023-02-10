Gokul Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 2,619.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.54 crore in December 2022 up 43.08% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.