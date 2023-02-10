 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokul Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 2,619.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.54 crore in December 2022 up 43.08% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.

Gokul Agro Resources
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,744.02 2,776.21 2,619.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,744.02 2,776.21 2,619.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,123.96 2,441.13 2,340.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 323.89 269.07 51.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 143.15 -83.15 113.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.98 9.03 9.55
Depreciation 7.13 7.32 7.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.36 74.09 51.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.56 58.72 46.30
Other Income 3.85 3.45 3.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.41 62.17 49.75
Interest 26.13 23.16 13.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.28 39.01 36.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.28 39.01 36.18
Tax 11.45 9.53 7.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.83 29.48 29.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.83 29.48 29.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.83 29.48 29.11
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.61 28.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 2.06 2.03
Diluted EPS 2.57 2.06 2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 2.06 2.03
Diluted EPS 2.57 2.06 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
