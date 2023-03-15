 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokak Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 37.19% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 down 53.45% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1533.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Gokak Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.40 21.27 30.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.40 21.27 30.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.33 11.14 19.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.23 1.42 0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.42 6.89 7.37
Depreciation 1.49 1.51 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.50 3.13 4.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.12 -2.82 -3.14
Other Income 1.20 1.11 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.92 -1.71 -1.77
Interest 4.90 4.51 5.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.81 -6.23 -7.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.81 -6.23 -7.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.81 -6.23 -7.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.81 -6.23 -7.41
Minority Interest -0.64 1.53 0.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.46 -4.69 -6.81
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.09 -7.22 -10.48
Diluted EPS -16.09 -7.22 -10.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.09 -7.22 -10.48
Diluted EPS -16.09 -7.22 -10.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
