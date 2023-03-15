Gokak Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 37.19% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 down 53.45% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1533.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.