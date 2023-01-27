 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godfrey Phillips Q3 net profit jumps 70% YoY to Rs 199 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

Revenue from operations for the said quarter increased 30 percent to Rs 919.6 crore as against Rs 706 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips' revenue from cigarette business increased nearly 30 percent to Rs 1,000 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 771 crore in Q3FY22 (Representative image)

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on January 27 reported a 70.3 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 199.30 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 117 crore in the year-ago period.

However, sequentially, the net profit almost came flat from Rs 201 crore in the previous quarter (July-September period).

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit jumped 55.5 percent to Rs 182 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 117 crore last fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the said quarter also increased 30 percent to Rs 919.6 crore as against Rs 706 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.