Godfrey Phillip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.79 crore, up 28.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.06% from Rs. 866.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.37% from Rs. 117.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.47 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 202.11 crore in December 2021.