Godfrey Phillip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.79 crore, up 28.06% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.06% from Rs. 866.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.37% from Rs. 117.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.47 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 202.11 crore in December 2021.

Godfrey Phillips India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,101.12 1,191.20 866.61
Other Operating Income 8.67 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,109.79 1,191.20 866.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 252.42 215.05 180.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 229.29 344.32 151.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.59 -14.40 -14.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.13 72.15 68.62
Depreciation 37.98 38.30 36.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 20.48 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 356.03 338.49 305.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.05 197.29 138.61
Other Income 78.44 43.10 26.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.49 240.39 165.41
Interest 6.59 6.71 7.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.90 233.68 157.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 236.90 233.68 157.85
Tax 54.76 58.73 39.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.14 174.95 117.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.14 174.95 117.99
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.03 33.65 22.69
Diluted EPS 35.03 33.65 22.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.03 33.65 22.69
Diluted EPS 35.03 33.65 22.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited