Godfrey Phillip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.56 crore, up 54.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.56 crore in September 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 772.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.82 crore in September 2022 up 92.32% from Rs. 104.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.78 crore in September 2022 up 55.79% from Rs. 182.16 crore in September 2021.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 38.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.18 in September 2021.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,782.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.55% over the last 12 months.

Godfrey Phillips India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,191.56 827.53 772.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,191.56 827.53 772.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 215.05 199.45 140.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 344.32 187.00 142.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.41 10.40 7.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.03 72.91 73.45
Depreciation 39.05 38.45 35.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 327.88 156.71 261.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.64 162.61 111.74
Other Income 43.09 2.34 34.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.73 164.95 146.53
Interest 6.75 6.39 7.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 237.98 158.56 138.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 237.98 158.56 138.96
Tax 59.79 27.51 34.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 178.19 131.05 104.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 178.19 131.05 104.91
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.62 11.24 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 201.82 142.30 104.94
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.81 27.37 20.18
Diluted EPS 38.81 27.37 20.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.81 27.37 20.18
Diluted EPS 38.81 27.37 20.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
