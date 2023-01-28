 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godfrey Phillip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.04 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.04 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 867.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.25 crore in December 2022 up 70.26% from Rs. 117.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.33 crore in December 2022 up 42.74% from Rs. 202.00 crore in December 2021.

Godfrey Phillips India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,112.04 1,191.56 867.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,112.04 1,191.56 867.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 252.42 215.05 180.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 229.29 344.32 151.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.59 -14.41 -14.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.35 78.03 75.22
Depreciation 38.71 39.05 37.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 365.82 327.88 299.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.04 201.64 137.58
Other Income 78.58 43.09 26.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.62 244.73 164.52
Interest 6.62 6.75 7.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.00 237.98 156.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.00 237.98 156.93
Tax 55.96 59.79 40.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 187.04 178.19 116.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 187.04 178.19 116.87
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.20 23.62 0.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 199.25 201.82 117.03
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.32 38.81 22.51
Diluted EPS 38.32 38.81 22.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.32 38.81 22.51
Diluted EPS 38.32 38.81 22.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
