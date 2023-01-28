Godfrey Phillip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.04 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.04 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 867.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.25 crore in December 2022 up 70.26% from Rs. 117.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.33 crore in December 2022 up 42.74% from Rs. 202.00 crore in December 2021.