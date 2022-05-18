 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMR Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, down 94.41% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in March 2022 down 94.41% from Rs. 503.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.67 crore in March 2022 up 75.46% from Rs. 402.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 90.01 crore in March 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 36.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.

GMR Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.33 8.85 503.71
Other Operating Income 6.84 -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.17 8.85 503.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 297.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.85 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.54 7.82
Depreciation 0.24 0.25 5.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.04 4.79 122.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.80 3.27 70.67
Other Income 0.95 0.08 14.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.75 3.35 84.81
Interest 27.91 19.44 230.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.16 -16.09 -145.90
Exceptional Items -16.79 -- -256.15
P/L Before Tax -39.95 -16.09 -402.05
Tax 58.72 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -98.67 -16.09 -402.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -690.14 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -98.67 -706.23 -402.05
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -1.17 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.16 -1.17 -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -1.17 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.16 -1.17 -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Infra #GMR Infrastructure #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
