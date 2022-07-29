 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMR Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, down 93.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in June 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 353.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2022 down 257.64% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022 down 96.57% from Rs. 108.19 crore in June 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 35.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.

GMR Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.72 21.33 353.56
Other Operating Income 6.68 6.84 --
Total Income From Operations 23.40 28.17 353.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 138.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.66 19.85 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.30 0.24 7.76
Depreciation 0.10 0.24 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.20 4.04 104.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.14 3.80 97.96
Other Income 0.47 0.95 5.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.61 4.75 103.14
Interest 24.75 27.91 156.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.14 -23.16 -52.99
Exceptional Items -- -16.79 66.40
P/L Before Tax -21.14 -39.95 13.41
Tax -- 58.72 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.14 -98.67 13.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.14 -98.67 13.41
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.16 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.16 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.16 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.16 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:45 pm
