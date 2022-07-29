GMR Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, down 93.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in June 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 353.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2022 down 257.64% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022 down 96.57% from Rs. 108.19 crore in June 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 35.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.