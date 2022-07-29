GMR Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,443.97 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,443.97 crore in June 2022 down 18.69% from Rs. 1,775.87 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.98 crore in June 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 317.91 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.90 crore in June 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 543.40 crore in June 2021.
GMR Infra shares closed at 35.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|GMR Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,253.30
|1,087.89
|1,775.87
|Other Operating Income
|190.67
|195.71
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,443.97
|1,283.60
|1,775.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.83
|26.94
|168.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.94
|37.41
|433.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-117.54
|-4.97
|2.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|222.30
|192.20
|202.86
|Depreciation
|219.05
|259.84
|228.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|849.96
|497.87
|547.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|209.43
|274.31
|193.10
|Other Income
|197.42
|103.36
|121.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|406.85
|377.67
|314.58
|Interest
|517.10
|527.80
|748.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.25
|-150.13
|-433.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-63.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-110.25
|-213.23
|-433.93
|Tax
|25.97
|-42.34
|-38.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-136.22
|-170.89
|-395.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-136.22
|-170.89
|-395.17
|Minority Interest
|-23.99
|-12.33
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|23.23
|41.94
|77.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-136.98
|-141.28
|-317.91
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited