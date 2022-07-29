GMR Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,443.97 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,443.97 crore in June 2022 down 18.69% from Rs. 1,775.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.98 crore in June 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 317.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.90 crore in June 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 543.40 crore in June 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 35.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.