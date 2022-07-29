 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GMR Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,443.97 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,443.97 crore in June 2022 down 18.69% from Rs. 1,775.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.98 crore in June 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 317.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.90 crore in June 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 543.40 crore in June 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 35.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.

GMR Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,253.30 1,087.89 1,775.87
Other Operating Income 190.67 195.71 --
Total Income From Operations 1,443.97 1,283.60 1,775.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.83 26.94 168.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.94 37.41 433.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -117.54 -4.97 2.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 222.30 192.20 202.86
Depreciation 219.05 259.84 228.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 849.96 497.87 547.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 209.43 274.31 193.10
Other Income 197.42 103.36 121.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 406.85 377.67 314.58
Interest 517.10 527.80 748.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -110.25 -150.13 -433.93
Exceptional Items -- -63.10 --
P/L Before Tax -110.25 -213.23 -433.93
Tax 25.97 -42.34 -38.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -136.22 -170.89 -395.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -136.22 -170.89 -395.17
Minority Interest -23.99 -12.33 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.23 41.94 77.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -136.98 -141.28 -317.91
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.42
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.42
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.24 -0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Infra #GMR Infrastructure #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
