GM Breweries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore in December 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 514.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.83 in December 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 600.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -18.53% over the last 12 months.