GM Breweries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore in December 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 514.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.83 in December 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 600.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -18.53% over the last 12 months.

GM Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 609.16 561.90 514.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 609.16 561.90 514.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.50 101.02 95.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.43 -0.11 -0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.75 2.53 2.26
Depreciation 1.50 1.50 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 464.16 427.64 390.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.68 29.32 25.50
Other Income 2.97 1.02 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.65 30.34 26.44
Interest 0.01 0.02 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.64 30.32 26.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.64 30.32 26.44
Tax 8.72 7.63 6.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.92 22.69 19.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.92 22.69 19.79
Equity Share Capital 18.29 18.29 18.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.18 12.41 10.83
Diluted EPS 14.18 12.41 10.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.18 12.41 10.83
Diluted EPS 14.18 12.41 10.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

