 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Glenmark Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.73 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 540.73 crore in December 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 522.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.06 crore in December 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 149.60 crore in December 2021.

Glenmark Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 540.73 509.30 522.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 540.73 509.30 522.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 269.33 268.21 238.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.49 -28.23 18.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.54 47.37 44.13
Depreciation 10.76 9.94 9.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.90 78.31 75.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.69 133.70 136.33
Other Income 6.61 10.02 3.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.30 143.72 139.86
Interest 0.16 0.13 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.14 143.59 139.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.14 143.59 139.80
Tax 36.15 36.71 36.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.99 106.88 103.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.99 106.88 103.71
Equity Share Capital 24.51 24.51 24.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 8.72 8.65
Diluted EPS 8.57 8.72 8.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 8.72 8.65
Diluted EPS 8.57 8.72 8.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited