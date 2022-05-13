 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.42 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.42 crore in March 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 95.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022 down 630.46% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022 down 102.71% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 68.55 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 60.92% over the last 12 months.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.42 110.85 95.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.42 110.85 95.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.74 27.45 16.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.44 14.59 6.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.06 -0.60 29.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.48 26.73 23.39
Depreciation 2.12 2.27 2.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.78 29.76 28.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.21 10.64 -11.09
Other Income 4.13 3.06 2.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.08 13.70 -8.28
Interest 3.78 4.61 5.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.86 9.10 -14.20
Exceptional Items -- -- 12.14
P/L Before Tax -17.86 9.10 -2.06
Tax -2.82 0.91 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.04 8.19 -2.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.04 8.19 -2.06
Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.05 3.84 -0.96
Diluted EPS -7.05 3.84 -0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.05 3.84 -0.96
Diluted EPS -7.05 3.84 -0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:48 am
