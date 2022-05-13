 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gillanders Arbu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore, down 18.2% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore in March 2022 down 18.2% from Rs. 112.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022 down 316.68% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 529.91% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 69.20 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.69% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.77 113.76 112.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.77 113.76 112.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.74 27.45 16.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.44 14.59 6.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 -1.83 25.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.99 29.46 28.40
Depreciation 2.97 3.08 3.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.81 32.41 35.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.91 8.60 -3.56
Other Income 2.34 5.52 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.57 14.12 -2.28
Interest 4.87 5.67 7.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.45 8.45 -9.33
Exceptional Items -- -- 12.14
P/L Before Tax -12.45 8.45 2.80
Tax -7.08 0.91 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.37 7.54 2.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.37 7.54 2.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.37 7.54 2.48
Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.51 3.53 1.16
Diluted EPS -2.51 3.53 1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.51 3.53 1.16
Diluted EPS -2.51 3.53 1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:30 am
