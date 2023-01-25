 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geojit Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.40 crore in December 2022 down 11.71% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 38.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in December 2022 down 33.64% from Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021.

Geojit Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.40 112.20 129.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.40 112.20 129.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.30 39.07 37.50
Depreciation 7.23 7.31 6.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.13 0.19 0.40
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.34 33.04 31.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.41 32.59 53.64
Other Income 2.14 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.55 32.64 53.65
Interest 2.23 1.48 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.33 31.16 52.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.33 31.16 52.14
Tax 6.43 8.47 13.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.90 22.69 38.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.90 22.69 38.87
Minority Interest -0.77 -0.67 -0.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.14 1.07 0.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.27 23.09 38.87
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.97 1.63
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.96 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.97 1.63
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.96 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
