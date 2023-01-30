Genus Prime Inf Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 52.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 52.98% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 163.01% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.