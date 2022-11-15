Genus Prime Inf Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 21.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 21.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100.66% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Genus Prime Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 13.28 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 103.68% over the last 12 months.