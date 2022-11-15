 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Genus Prime Inf Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 21.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Prime Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 21.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100.66% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Genus Prime Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 13.28 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 103.68% over the last 12 months.

Genus Prime Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.06 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.06 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.03 0.01
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Tax -- -- 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.03 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.03 -0.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 -0.03 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 2.99 2.99 2.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.02 -0.20
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.02 -0.20
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Genus Prime Inf #Genus Prime Infra #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:44 am