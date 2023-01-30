 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genus Prime Inf Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Prime Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 238.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Genus Prime Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.06 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.06 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.00 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.00 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.00 0.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.01 0.00 0.00
Equity Share Capital 2.99 2.99 2.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited