GeeCee Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 89.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2022 down 89.16% from Rs. 66.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 84.43% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 down 83.56% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.