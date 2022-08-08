GeeCee Ventures Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore, up 49.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore in June 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022 up 113.4% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022 up 81.68% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2021.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 141.65 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.