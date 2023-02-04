GeeCee Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, down 88.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 down 88.08% from Rs. 67.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 79.53% from Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021.