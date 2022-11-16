 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore, down 63.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 865.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 268.63 crore in September 2022 down 41.91% from Rs. 189.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 138.33 crore in September 2022 down 50.8% from Rs. 91.73 crore in September 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 11.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -66.43% over the last 12 months.

Gayatri Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.25 282.56 865.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.25 282.56 865.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 333.77 381.50 892.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 91.80 132.35 12.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.74 24.31 30.69
Depreciation 14.38 15.34 19.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.49 17.69 22.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -157.94 -288.63 -112.11
Other Income 5.23 6.14 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -152.71 -282.49 -110.91
Interest 115.92 109.32 78.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -268.63 -391.81 -189.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -268.63 -391.81 -189.60
Tax -- -- -0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -268.63 -391.81 -189.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -268.63 -391.81 -189.29
Equity Share Capital 37.44 37.44 37.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.35 -20.93 -10.11
Diluted EPS -14.35 -20.93 -10.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.35 -20.93 -10.11
Diluted EPS -14.35 -20.93 -10.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Gayatri Project #Gayatri Projects #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am