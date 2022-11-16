Gayatri Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore, down 63.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 865.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 268.63 crore in September 2022 down 41.91% from Rs. 189.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 138.33 crore in September 2022 down 50.8% from Rs. 91.73 crore in September 2021.
Gayatri Project shares closed at 11.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -66.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gayatri Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|316.25
|282.56
|865.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|316.25
|282.56
|865.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|333.77
|381.50
|892.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|91.80
|132.35
|12.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.74
|24.31
|30.69
|Depreciation
|14.38
|15.34
|19.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.49
|17.69
|22.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-157.94
|-288.63
|-112.11
|Other Income
|5.23
|6.14
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-152.71
|-282.49
|-110.91
|Interest
|115.92
|109.32
|78.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-268.63
|-391.81
|-189.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-268.63
|-391.81
|-189.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-268.63
|-391.81
|-189.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-268.63
|-391.81
|-189.29
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.35
|-20.93
|-10.11
|Diluted EPS
|-14.35
|-20.93
|-10.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.35
|-20.93
|-10.11
|Diluted EPS
|-14.35
|-20.93
|-10.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
