Gati Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.00 crore, up 48.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.00 crore in June 2022 up 48.5% from Rs. 290.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022 up 119.68% from Rs. 21.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2022 up 2066.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2021.

Gati shares closed at 148.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.

Gati
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 431.00 376.73 290.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 431.00 376.73 290.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.23 54.70 49.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 -1.00 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.92 41.86 35.38
Depreciation 12.69 12.37 6.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 301.79 277.72 205.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.29 -8.92 -6.76
Other Income 5.72 10.00 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.01 1.08 -5.64
Interest 7.39 7.24 5.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.62 -6.16 -10.89
Exceptional Items 4.18 -22.31 -13.05
P/L Before Tax 8.80 -28.47 -23.94
Tax 2.21 1.25 -2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.59 -29.72 -21.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -3.73
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.59 -29.72 -25.22
Minority Interest -2.36 7.34 3.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.23 -22.38 -21.49
Equity Share Capital 24.59 24.59 24.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 -2.91 -1.74
Diluted EPS 0.52 -2.84 -1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 -2.91 -1.74
Diluted EPS 0.52 -2.84 -1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
