Gateway Distri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.48 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.48 crore in September 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 332.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.00 crore in September 2022 up 29.29% from Rs. 47.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.38 crore in September 2022 up 5.71% from Rs. 95.90 crore in September 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 73.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.68% returns over the last 6 months and -74.20% over the last 12 months.

Gateway Distriparks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 354.48 337.88 332.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 354.48 337.88 332.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.46 16.52 14.87
Depreciation 25.96 24.58 32.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 245.72 237.65 228.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.34 59.12 57.34
Other Income 8.08 3.78 6.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.42 62.91 63.76
Interest 10.72 11.23 15.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.70 51.68 47.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.70 51.68 47.88
Tax 3.70 -4.10 0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.00 55.78 47.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.00 55.78 47.18
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 1.12 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.22 1.12 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 1.12 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.22 1.12 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gateway Distri #Gateway Distriparks #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am