Gateway Distri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.12 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.12 crore in March 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 345.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.76 crore in March 2022 up 87.19% from Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.03 crore in March 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 95.76 crore in March 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 78.90 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -71.11% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.

Gateway Distriparks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.12 346.27
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.12 346.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 19.57 14.96
Depreciation 28.04 32.64
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 242.79 239.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.72 59.57
Other Income 18.27 6.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.99 66.29
Interest 15.68 15.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.31 50.71
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.31 50.71
Tax -17.45 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.76 49.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.76 49.69
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.69 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.69 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
