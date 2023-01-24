Gateway Distri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 346.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.14 crore in December 2022 down 7.87% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.