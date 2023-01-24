 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gateway Distri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 346.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.14 crore in December 2022 down 7.87% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

Gateway Distriparks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 336.04 354.48 346.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 336.04 354.48 346.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.18 15.46 14.96
Depreciation 24.99 25.96 32.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 230.82 245.72 239.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.05 67.34 59.57
Other Income 3.10 8.08 6.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.15 75.42 66.29
Interest 9.98 10.72 15.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.17 64.70 50.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.17 64.70 50.71
Tax 3.25 3.70 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.92 61.00 49.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.92 61.00 49.69
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.06 1.22 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited