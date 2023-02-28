 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gateway Distri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:Net Sales at Rs 336.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 346.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.14 crore in December 2022 down 7.87% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.
Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021. Gateway Distri shares closed at 59.05 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months
Gateway Distriparks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations336.04354.48346.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations336.04354.48346.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.1815.4614.96
Depreciation24.9925.9632.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses230.82245.72239.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.0567.3459.57
Other Income3.108.086.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1575.4266.29
Interest9.9810.7215.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.1764.7050.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax56.1764.7050.71
Tax3.253.701.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.9261.0049.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.9261.0049.69
Equity Share Capital499.64499.64499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.061.220.99
Diluted EPS1.061.220.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.061.220.99
Diluted EPS1.061.220.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 28, 2023 01:44 pm