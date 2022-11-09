Gateway Distri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.13 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 335.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2022 up 25.29% from Rs. 47.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.96% from Rs. 96.76 crore in September 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 73.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -75.36% over the last 12 months.