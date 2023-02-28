 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 349.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 48.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.81 crore in December 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 100.24 crore in December 2021.

Gateway Distriparks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.09 359.13 349.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.09 359.13 349.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.45 15.69 15.19
Depreciation 25.87 26.66 33.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.71 247.55 240.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.06 69.23 60.04
Other Income 2.87 2.78 6.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.94 72.00 66.81
Interest 10.53 11.27 16.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.41 60.73 50.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.41 60.73 50.70
Tax 3.61 2.28 3.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.80 58.45 47.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.80 58.45 47.56
Minority Interest -0.53 -0.47 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.51 1.08 0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.78 59.06 48.07
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.11 1.19 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.11 1.19 0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.11 1.19 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.11 1.19 0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited