Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 349.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 48.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.81 crore in December 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 100.24 crore in December 2021.