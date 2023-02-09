 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garware Technic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.58 crore, down 10.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.58 crore in December 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 308.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in December 2022 down 3.91% from Rs. 38.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.98 crore in December 2022 down 8.97% from Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021.

Garware Technical Fibres
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.58 355.98 308.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.58 355.98 308.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.94 92.14 89.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.41 9.44 4.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 19.27 -0.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.47 42.25 39.79
Depreciation 5.58 5.49 5.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.68 130.83 118.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.57 56.57 50.16
Other Income 7.84 7.52 4.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.40 64.09 54.97
Interest 2.81 3.08 4.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.59 61.01 50.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.59 61.01 50.90
Tax 10.02 13.23 12.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.57 47.77 38.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.57 47.77 38.06
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.57 47.77 38.06
Equity Share Capital 20.59 20.62 20.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.74 23.17 18.46
Diluted EPS 17.74 23.17 18.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.74 23.17 18.46
Diluted EPS 17.74 23.17 18.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited