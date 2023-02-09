Garware Technic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.58 crore, down 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.58 crore in December 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 308.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in December 2022 down 3.91% from Rs. 38.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.98 crore in December 2022 down 8.97% from Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021.