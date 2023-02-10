 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garware Marine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 26.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Marine Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 26.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 112.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Garware Marine Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.37 0.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.37 0.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.15
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.20 0.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.03 -0.33
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.04 -0.33
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.04 -0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.04 -0.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.04 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.04 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 5.77 5.77 5.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.06 -0.57
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.06 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.06 -0.57
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.06 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited