Garware Marine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 26.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 26.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 112.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.