Garnet Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, up 169.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 169.89% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 242.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Garnet International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.47 8.18 2.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.47 8.18 2.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.49 7.37 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 -0.16 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.07 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 0.29 2.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.61 -0.16
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.61 -0.16
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 0.61 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.22 0.61 -0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.22 0.61 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.22 0.61 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 19.64 19.64 19.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.31 -0.08
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.31 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.31 -0.08
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.31 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited