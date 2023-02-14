Garnet Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, up 169.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 169.89% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 242.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.