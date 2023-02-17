 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganges Securiti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 208.41% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 65.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021. Ganges Securiti shares closed at 117.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 20.36% over the last 12 months.
Ganges Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.8910.370.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.8910.370.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.140.140.14
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.170.160.25
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.000.010.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.5710.060.32
Other Income0.090.060.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.6610.120.39
Interest--0.090.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.6610.030.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.6610.030.35
Tax-0.412.52--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.077.510.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.077.510.35
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.077.500.35
Diluted EPS1.077.500.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.077.500.35
Diluted EPS1.077.500.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm