Ganges Securiti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 208.41% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 65.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
|Ganges Securiti shares closed at 117.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 20.36% over the last 12 months.
|Ganges Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.89
|10.37
|0.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.89
|10.37
|0.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.17
|0.16
|0.25
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|10.06
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|10.12
|0.39
|Interest
|--
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|10.03
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|10.03
|0.35
|Tax
|-0.41
|2.52
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.07
|7.51
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.07
|7.51
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|7.50
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|7.50
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|7.50
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|7.50
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited