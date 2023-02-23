 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesh Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4761.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 4761.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 371.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. Ganesh Holdings shares closed at 48.20 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.
Ganesh Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.010.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.150.010.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.020.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.11-0.03-0.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.03-0.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.03-0.04
Equity Share Capital0.410.410.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.47-0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 23, 2023