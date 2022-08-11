 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G G Engineering Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, up 153.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in June 2022 up 153.06% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 305.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022 up 323.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 2.59 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.44% returns over the last 6 months and -67.79% over the last 12 months.

G G Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.13 8.28 11.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.13 8.28 11.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.49 0.38 1.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.56 7.41 7.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.84 -0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 -0.36 0.30
Depreciation 0.22 0.25 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.31 -0.39 1.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 1.83 0.08
Other Income 0.28 0.16 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 1.98 0.09
Interest 0.08 -0.28 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.59 2.26 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.59 2.26 -0.12
Tax -- -0.22 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.59 2.48 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 2.48 -0.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.59 2.48 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 10.31 10.31 10.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.48 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.48 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.48 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.48 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
