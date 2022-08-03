 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fortis Malar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022 down 119.84% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 45.58% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 56.25 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.52% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Malar Hospitals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.10 22.62 23.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.10 22.62 23.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.09 4.31 5.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 -0.42 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.90 4.35 4.81
Depreciation 3.02 3.24 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.99 11.10 12.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.04 0.04 -2.18
Other Income 1.62 1.56 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.42 1.60 -0.14
Interest 1.55 1.55 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.97 0.05 -1.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.97 0.05 -1.86
Tax -- 0.51 -0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.97 -0.46 -1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.97 -0.46 -1.35
Equity Share Capital 18.76 18.76 18.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 -0.24 -0.72
Diluted EPS -1.59 -0.24 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 -0.24 -0.72
Diluted EPS -1.59 -0.24 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fortis Malar #Fortis Malar Hospitals #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.