Fortis Malar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 20.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 53.47% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.