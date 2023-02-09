 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Malar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 20.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 57.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

Fortis Malar Hospitals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.90 23.29 20.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.90 23.29 20.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.92 3.10 3.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.49 0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.89 4.64 4.69
Depreciation 2.78 2.91 3.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.36 12.78 11.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 -0.63 -2.86
Other Income 1.52 1.50 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.88 -1.08
Interest 1.49 1.61 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.15 -0.73 -2.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.15 -0.73 -2.70
Tax 0.00 3.65 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 -4.38 -2.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 -4.38 -2.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.15 -4.38 -2.70
Equity Share Capital 18.76 18.76 18.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 -2.34 -1.44
Diluted EPS -0.61 -2.34 -1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 -2.34 -1.44
Diluted EPS -0.61 -2.34 -1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited