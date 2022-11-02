 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Firstsource Sol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.23 crore, up 4.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,488.23 crore in September 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 1,428.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.40 crore in September 2022 down 4.15% from Rs. 135.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.09 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 239.53 crore in September 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,473.54 1,472.36 1,428.61
Other Operating Income 14.69 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,488.23 1,472.36 1,428.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 952.68 959.73 972.75
Depreciation 66.28 63.91 59.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 343.83 331.65 217.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.44 117.07 179.13
Other Income 49.37 6.35 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.81 123.42 179.87
Interest 19.89 18.67 15.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.92 104.75 164.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.92 104.75 164.36
Tax 25.52 19.67 29.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.40 85.09 135.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.40 85.09 135.01
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.40 85.09 135.01
Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.25 2.03
Diluted EPS 1.84 1.21 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.25 2.03
Diluted EPS 1.84 1.21 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.